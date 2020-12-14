These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a magisterial inquiry into the now defunct Pilatus Bank has been handed to the State Prosecutor and is being assessed for possible criminal action.

The newspaper also gives prominence to extended Brexit negotiations, after British and European negotiators were sent back to work on Sunday when Prime Minister

Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to abandon their planned make-or-break deadline.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by President George Vella who on Republic Day insisted that Malta's "primary challenge" was justice with murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a separate article the newspaper reports that travel between the UK and Malta will continue even in the case of a no deal on Brexit.

L-Orizzont leads with data published last week by Eurostat which the newspaper says shows that Malta's economic recovery was among the best within the Eurozone.

In-Nazzjon publishes a photo of Cardinal Mario Grech and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci who on Sunday were among those awarded Republic Day honours by President Vella.

It also refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech that in 2021 the party will focus on policies and reforms for the good of society.