The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a third of waste in grey bags that reaches Wasteserv’s facilities is composed of non-recyclable materials and is rejected by the sorting machines.

In a separate piece, it also notes that parliament’s standard committee will meet with urgency on Tuesday to discuss an ethics probe into a €15,000 contract Education Minister Justyne Caruana gave to her close friend Daniel Bogdanovic.

The Malta Independent leads with President George Vella’s Republic Day speech in which he laid bare the country’s main challenges for the year ahead.

In-Nazzjon also gives prominence to Monday’s Republic Day celebrations. The paper’s front page also carries a story about how the standards investigation into the education minister will be discussed in the house.

L-orizzont carries a report about how parliament will on Tuesday vote on a controversial cannabis reform bill.