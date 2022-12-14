The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the President’s speech during the Republic Day celebrations during which the head of state broke with tradition and raised the abortion issue.

In another story, the newspaper says there has been a spike in people buying a home water filter system following the introduction of the bottle recycling scheme.

Both The Malta Independent and Malta Today also lead with the President’s Republic Day speech.

L-Orizzont interviews economist Clint Flores who analysed changes needed in the environmental sector.

In-Nazzjon says the government used to discuss its failed Blockchain project with former EP vice president Eva Kaili who was sacked on Tuesday over a graft scandal.