The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a group of non-EU families residing

in Malta have been told by Identity Malta they can no longer keep their children here, since they do not have enough money.

The newspaper also reports that the President has the moral authority, even the moral duty, to denounce the erosion of the constitutional morality, according to former chief justice Vincent de Gaetano.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the police are convinced that former chief of staff Keith Schembri was aware of Yorgen Fenech's involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, months before his arrest. It also says that political comments by the chairman of Valletta 2018 considerably damaged the reputation of the brand, according to an EU report.

MaltaToday says there is pressure on Brussels to act against Malta after the prime minister failed to resign in the current crisis.

Il-Mument leads with remarks by Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Saturday that the country needs to come before the political parties in the current crisis. It also reports that former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca returned to the political fray by backing Chris Fearne against Robert Abela in the PL leadership race.

It-Torċa, meanwhile, carries interviews with the two Labour leadership contestants.

Illum reports that Joseph Muscat had given his blessing for a pact which would have been Chris Fearne sole contender for the Labour leadership with Ian Borg as deputy leader. The pact was later described as 'devilish' by contender Robert Abela. It also reports that the workers and social housing will be Fearne's priorities.