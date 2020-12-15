The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri on Monday confirmed he was aware of a massive data leak from the Electrogas power station months before journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in October 2017. In another story, the newspaper says the association of surgeons warned nurses’ industrial action reducing the number of operating theatres to a bare minimum would have “tragic consequences”.

The Malta Independent says that Schembri had told former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who 17 Black belonged to.

In-Nazzjon says Schembri knew 17 Black belonged to Yorgen Fenech.

L-Orizzont says the Prime Minister has launched the second fibre optic cable between Malta and Gozo.