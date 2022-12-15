The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the transport minister has confirmed motorists will face more penalty points and increased fines for breaking the rules of the road as part of a plan to reduce traffic fatalities.

The newspaper also reports that President George Vella does not exclude going abroad again to avoid signing legal changes related to abortion once they are presented to him for his final signature.

The Malta Independent says a new €600,000 film fund has been announced by the Malta Film Commission.

L-Orizzont leads with the Sakharov prize award to the people of Ukraine.

In-Nazzjon reports about the compilation of evidence against Roderick Cassar, charged with murdering his wife Bernice.