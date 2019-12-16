The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how Parliament breached its own rules when it failed to find an accountant to prepare its audited accounts.

It also says that help was on its way for 22 foreign children who face eviction from Malta since they do not have enough money. A petition is making the rounds while various personalities have pledged their help.

The Malta Independent quotes the chief executive of the small business chamber (GRTU) as saying that the what businesses are facing now is worse than the 2008 recession.

In another story, the newspaper quotes Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia urging the president to intervene ‘when the prime minister becomes a tyrant'.

In-Nazzjon also quotes Dr Delia as saying that the main aim of the Nationalist Party was the country’s best interest. In its second story, it reports on the eviction faced by the 22 children.

L-orizzont says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resigned to start a fresh page that would erase mistakes.