The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the European Medicines has moved forward a meeting to decide on authorisation for the PfizerBioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 by more than a week to December 21. In another story, it says the government told the judges presiding over the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder inquiry that once they had taken it upon themselves to extend the inquiry’s deadline and its terms of reference, they must now assume responsibility for the consequences.

The Malta Independent says that businesses expect to see 30 to 50 per cent fewer sales this Christmas.

Malta Today says the new db proposal cuts the project’s visual impact.

L-Orizzont says Customs has invested in new luggage scanning machinery to be used at the airport.

In-Nazzjon says that Europe is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.