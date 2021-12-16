The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a senior health ministry official had flagged suspicions that funds meant for the running of three public hospitals were funnelled out of Vitals Global Healthcare.

It also reports that a recently-formed political party has launched a petition in a bid to force a referendum on the new cannabis law approved by parliament.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Health Minister Chris Fearne on the introduction of mandatory mask-wearing in public spaces, noting that it was "the least disruptive of all health measures".

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reiterates a call by Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Prime Minister Robert Abela to strip Justyne Caruana of her education portfolio. In a separate piece, it also flags concern over lobbying to commercialise cannabis.

L-orizzont refers to countries' efforts at regularising cannabis consumption, while in a separate piece it reports on how the Electrogas pipeline project is eligible for European funding.