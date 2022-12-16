The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta said a court heard on Thursday that Bernice Cassar's estranged husband and alleged killer called his victim’s father right after the murder to tell him the couple's children were going to an orphanage.

The newspaper also reports that an application for a new oil exploration licence off Malta is being considered by the government.

The Malta Independent also leads with a court report about Cassar’s murder.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN’s proposed reform for local government.

L-Orizzont says Maltese MEPs insist that the action of some should not dull the work of the European Parliament.