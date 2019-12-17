The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Opposition leader Adrian Delia was on Monday afternoon handed a full copy of the Egrant inquiry report after an appeals court ruled in the morning that he had a right to receive it. The newspaper also interviewed deputy PL leader Chris Fearne who said that, if elected prime minister, he will not call an early election.

L-Orizzont says the Prime Minister wants the publication of the Egrant inquiry with the necessary safeguards.

In-Nazzjon says the court’s decision on the Egrant inquiry report is a victory for Malta.

The Malta Independent says a major development in Mensija has got the thumbs down from the Planning Authority.