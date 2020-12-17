The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Lands Authority chief executive James Piscopo will not be suspended despite being the subject of an active criminal investigation into bribery and corruption. In another story, the newspaper says the job contracts of non-EU workers employed as food couriers or taxi drivers are being reviewed by the state employment agency over concerns they may not be in line with the law.

The Malta Independent says the Animal Rights Minister has denied being influenced by comments made by a zookeeper.

L-Orizzont says Maltese members of the judiciary decide three times more cases than their foreign counterparts.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that the Prime Minister’s attitude towards the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry board is wrong and dangerous.