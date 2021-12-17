The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that people aged over 35 can now register to get the COVID-19 booster jab as Malta steps up efforts to contain rising case numbers.

It also reports on the findings of a property market research report which found that while prices are up in Gozo, they are down in one of Malta major urban centres, known as the northern harbour area.

The Malta Independent leads with a court report on how police officers offloaded 50 rounds in a high-speed chase with a suspect in a drugs case earlier this month.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile leads with comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech that a one-month extension of the COVID-19 wage supplement is not going to be enough for struggling businesses.

L-orizzont refers to two court reports on its front page. The first is about two absent parents that were chastised by a court for not offering enough support to their disabled child. The second court report is about how the state advocate has been ordered to pay some €50,000 in a case about property rights.