These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that the National Development and Social Fund, which manages money earned through Malta’s cash-for-passports scheme, has failed to file its audited accounts for 2021, blaming a change in auditor for the delay.

The newspaper also reports on anger within the SME lobby at Bank of Valletta’s sudden decision to triple its monthly fees for business accounts. The bank says the higher cost of fighting financial crime forced the change.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia pledging that a new road safety plan “will hold everyone responsible” for their failings.

The newspaper also highlights a court decision to award the owners of a Santa Venera property that was requisitioned by the Labour Party a €160,000 payout.

In-Nazzjon writes that Robert Abela’s criticism of Roberta Metsola’s handling of a corruption scandal at the European Parliament is further proof that he prefers to “defend the corrupt” and goes counter to what other EU leaders have said.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to a report about the achievements of Maltese MEPs in 2022, writing that they helped introduce laws that benefit all EU citizens.

The newspaper also reports that Malta's six regions each have their own cultural strategy for the first time.