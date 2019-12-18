The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder suspect, Yorgen Fenech, walked away from 17 Black with two cheques worth €1.5 million, aided by a “stalled” magisterial inquiry and a botched attempt by the police economic crimes unit to obtain information from Dubai about the mystery company’s activities. In another story, the newspaper says the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri is expected to testify on Wednesday in connection with Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder probe, a day after the police picked him up from his Mellieħa villa and hauled him to court after he failed to turn up for a hearing.

In-Nazzjon says Opposition leader Adrian Delia has published the Egrant inquiry report.

L-Orizzont leads with a Labour Party statement that the publication of the Egrant inquiry report will confirm the PN’s lies and prejudice investigations.

The Malta Independent says that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had not published all the conclusions of the Egrant inquiry report.

Malta Today says that Mr Schembri is still being investigated by the police.