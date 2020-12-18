The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and in-Nazzjon say Malta will join the rest of the EU on December 27 for the start of its vaccinations against COVID-19.

In another story, Times of Malta says the government has welcomed an opinion given by the Advocate-General of the European Court of Justice that the method of appointment of the members of the judiciary in Malta does not conflict with European law.

The Malta Independent also reports that the Education Minister withdrew the call for National Book chairman Mark Camilleri’s resignation.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers Union has saved 40 jobs of Evolution employees.

In-Nazzjon says more renewal is taking place within the Nationalist Party.