These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that self-suspended prison director Alexander Dalli will not be reinstated following a four-month inquiry into internal procedures at Corradino Correctional Facility.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a €2.6m fine handed to Bank of Valletta by the FIAU for anti-money laundering breaches related to corporate clients.

The Malta Independent leads with an article about the prison inquiry, writing that it concluded that the prison system must respect “both justice and human rights”.

The newspaper also splashes details about Friday’s COVID-19 cases – a five-month high – on its front page, writing there is “no hint of extra restrictions”.

L-Orizzont leads with news of a court case in which a carer at a state home was found guilty of robbing one of her elderly patients.

In-Nazzjon leads with a Nationalist Party call for minister Byron Camilleri to be sacked, following an inquiry into prison. The newspaper writes that the report gave Robert Abela’s government 32 telling offs.