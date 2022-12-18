The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that an audit into Transport Malta has uncovered how it often bypassed rules meant to bolster checks and balances in the way public money is spent.

The newspaper also reports that an EU-wide survey has shown Maltese respondents among the nationalities most willing to move abroad for employment.

MaltaToday says the Maltese authorities stopped a group of 14 former UK military officers from travelling to Libya on suspicion that they were military contractors or mercenaries. A close friend Prince Harry was among them.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the environmental NGO ACT as saying that Malta is run by dinosaurs without the knowledge or will to create a better environment. The newspaper also quotes the Men Against Violence NGO saying a shift towards a gender-balanced society can help prevent femicides.

Illum leads with remarks by Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer that he was proud to have voted against abuses in Qatar and against the line of his own socialist group.

KullĦadd says 36,000 people have over the past two weeks received €36 million in social benefits.

Il-Mument leads with comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech at an exchange of greetings He said the Opposition will always be the voice of children. It also reports that parliament will vote tomorrow at the second reading stage of the 'abortion bill'. Another two votes and the president's signature would be needed for the bill to become law.