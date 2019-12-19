The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Keith Schembri on Wednesday denied leaking sensitive information on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe to his “friend” Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of being an accomplice in the assassination plot. In another story, it says MEPs overwhelmingly backed a resolution against Malta’s rule of law situation, the investigation into Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s decision to temporarily remain in office.

The Malta Independent says the magistrate conducting the Egrant inquiry had feared Ms Caruana Galizia’s laptops could not be used as evidence due to a compromised chain of custody.

In-Nazzjon says new facts show that the former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister had known of all that was taking place in the Ms Caruana Galizia murder investigations.

L-Orizzont says Mr Schembri has denied passing on any information on the murder investigations.