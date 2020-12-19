These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that hospital workers are first in line to get vaccinated, with residents and staff at care homes to receive their first jab starting on day four of Malta’s vaccination programme.

The newspaper also tells the story of a Ħamrun man who returned home on Tuesday to find his apartment up in flames and his family cat dead due to the fumes.

The Malta Independent reports about concerns with a sudden transition to new forms of HIV medication, which experts saying patients may take up to six months to adapt.

L-Orizzont leads with animal rights commissioner Alison Bezzina's reaction to news that a man who held dozens of dogs in a wretched state has been sentenced. Bezzina said it was a shame that some people see animals as a source of profit.

In-Nazzjon writes that US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has implicated Malta and Cyprus in a Russian ploy to launder billions of dollars in dirty money.