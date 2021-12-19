The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that former Pilatus Bank chairman Ali Sadr was one of the individuals against whom charges were recommended by a magisterial inquiry into the bank’s alleged money laundering activities.

The newspaper also reports that equality minister Owen Bonnici said he felt “genuinely sorry” for having “hurt people” by ordering the clearing of the makeshift memorial to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in front of the Great Siege monument in Valletta.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the NAO saying the authorities should investigate the VGH deal for financial mismanagement and it also says standards commissioner George Hyzler is doing work which the police should have been doing eight months ago.

MaltaToday reports that Keith Schembri attempted to keep chats on private life out of lawyers' hands.

Meanwhile, Illum says Robert Abela wants Justyne Caruana to step down of her own volition.

Il-Mument reports that a PN government would make sure people's quality of life is improved.

KullĦadd says a state that was generous during the pandemic has better prospects.