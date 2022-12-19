The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday. The front pages are dominated by pictures of Argentina's World Cup triumph.

Times of Malta reports how a government board self-awarded perks running into several thousand euros. It also reports there have been no bidders after Gozo Channel issued a call for the provision and operation of its fourth ferry.

The Malta Independent says Christmas business for restaurants is expected to reach pre-Covid levels, according to Tony Zahra, president of the hotels and restaurants association. It also says the government is planning to encourage more child adoptions.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech promising that his party will remain pro-life. He reiterated calls for the government to withdraw its abortion bill.

L-orizzont leads with remarks by former Labour minister Leo Brincat, who has retired from the European Court of Auditors. He said Malta was widely praised for its handling of COVID-19.