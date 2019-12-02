The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday. The front pages are dominated by the announcement of the prime minister's resignation.

Times of Malta reports how the prime minister will step down after January 12, when the Labour leadership contest will be held. It also carries a large picture of Sunday's protest in Valletta under the heading 'Thousands march for justice'.

MaltaToday carries the large headline 'Not Quite Over' with a picture of Joseph Muscat.

The Malta Independent says Joseph Muscat has defied calls for his immediate resignation. It also says PN leader Adrian Delia is in talks with Simon Busuttil on a reshuffle of the shadow cabinet.

In-Nazzjon leads with the resignation announcement and says the PN will not attend activities which Joseph Muscat is present for, because he has lost his legitimacy.

l-orizzont says that Joseph Muscat is leaving 'at his best'.