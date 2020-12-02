The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Bank of Valletta is drafting contingency plans in case it loses its final US dollar correspondent banking partner and hopes to reach a settlement in a major litigation case that has hamstrung it for years. In another story, the newspaper says a gaming company in Malta has begun cutting jobs and shut down its live casino studio in Qormi after it was acquired by another industry giant.

Malta Today says that life-saving treatment for ectopic pregnancy depends on a board that works until 2.30pm.

The Malta Independent says Minister Ian Borg will not resign over libel testimony and has expressed reservations on part of a court sentence.

In-Nazzjon says that around 300 igaming workers with NetEnt have been dismissed.

L-Orizzont says that COVID-19 deaths have now risen to 191.