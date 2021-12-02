The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with a report on how a major Malta-Italy drug ring has been laid bare in Italian court documents which detail how cocaine and cannabis were smuggled into the island using a local ferry company before being hidden in an Attardfruit and vegetable shop.

It also reports on how Church organisations have called for a free vote in parliament after the government ignored all suggested changes to the bill on cannabis use and rushed it through the committee stage of the debate on Tuesday.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Education Minister Jutsyne Caruana who said there was no need for further restrictions in schools as COVID numbers there are 'within normal range'.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that the Opposition is proposing changes to the standards in public life legislation.

L-orizzont publishes data about promise-of-sale property contracts and purchases, claiming that COVID did not scare off buyers.