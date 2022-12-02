The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a US woman denied a request to terminate a pregnancy in Malta has filed two libel suits against former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi and blogger Simon Mercieca over claims that she conspired to introduce abortion to the country.

Separately the newspaper also reports that former Infrastructure Malta boss Fredrick Azzopardi has been cleared of charges related to illegal works at Wied Qirda because a fine had already been paid in connection with the case and other charges were time-barred.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with a report on how the American University of Malta has renounced some land in Conspicua.

It separately refers to comments by Doctors for life who said 450 medics have signed a petition supporting academics' abortion law clause.

In-Nazzjon leads its front with a statement that prime minister Rober Abela is insisting on a law that would introduce abortion in Malta.

L-orizzont meanwhile interviews Prof Charles Scerri about promising treatment for those suffering from dementia.