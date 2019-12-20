Times of Malta reports how police investigating the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia have not been able to examine the mobile phone of the prime minister’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, because he claimed to have lost it. In another story, it says Joseph Muscat will be ignoring MEPs’ vote on a resolution at the European Parliament which called on him to resign immediately.

The Malta Independent also reports on Mr Schembri’s lost mobile phone, which could potentially have crucial evidence. In its second story, it says information about Egrant is on a missing USB drive which cannot be located.

In-Nazzjon also reports on Thursday’s court proceedings, saying the Prime Minister’s Office was being investigated over Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. It also reports on Opposition leader Adrian Delia’s request to President George Vella to intervene in the situation the country was facing.

L-Orizzont says businessman Yorgen Fenech changed his version on Mr Schembri’s alleged involvement in the journalist’s murder after middleman Melvin Theuma was granted the presidential pardon.