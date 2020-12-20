These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reveals that junior minister Rosianne Cutajar is being chased to repay more than €46,000 in brokerage fees she is alleged to have received as part of a property sale to business mogul turned murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The newspaper also gives front-page prominence to news that former minister and EU commissioner John Dalli had passed on a pitch for a power station project to then-prime minister Lawrence Gonzi.

Malta Today also breaks news of Cutajar being chased by a property seller for refund on brokerage fees she received as part of the failed sale to Fenech.

The Malta Independent leads with an analysis of changing faces in parliament, with the newspaper writing that around 80,000 citizens who voted in the 2017 general election will have to change their number one preference next time round, as those candidates will no longer appear on ballot sheets.

Illum looks at Air Malta and cites government sources as saying that the airline requires drastic measures if it is to stay solvent.

It-Torċa dedicates its front page to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and his pledge for a new workforce policy for Malta and Gozo.

Il-Mument leads with a message of unity by Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, who says different political beliefs should not prevent people from getting along.

Kulħadd writes that Malta ranks as one of Europe’s best economies over the past seven years, when comparing GDP growth to the EU average.