The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris has to pay some €300,000 in overdue taxes and penalties. It also reports that the EU is to get 20 million extra doses of the Covid vaccine to fight the rapid spread of Omicron.

The Malta Independent says COVID-19 is making it harder for Caritas to help people suffering loneliness over Christmas. It also says that house prices rose by 42% since 2010, according to a Eurostat report.

In-Nazzjon reports how the PN continues to insist that the law on the use of cannabis was rushed through parliament with undue haste and irresponsibly. It says young Maltese singers Ike and Kaya placed 12th in the Junior Eurovision. In a third story it also observes that the number of active Covid cases in Malta has passed 2,000.

l-orizzont speaks to a doctor who describes the joy of helping a couple have a child. It also recounts the ordeal of a migrant woman who was raped five times in Libya and is now pregnant. It also reports on a marriage of convenience in Malta where a drug addict married for the money, and the woman married in order to get Maltese citizenship. They had not previously met.