The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The front pages of all newspapers are dominated by the first formal vote in parliament for the 'abortion bill' with all MPs voting along party lines. The bill will remove criminal liability for doctors and women when a pregnancy is terminated as a result of intervention when the woman's life or health are in danger.

L-orizzont reports the second reading vote of the abortion bill with the following headline: 'The legal amendment in favour of the life and health of women goes to committee stage.'

In other stories, both Times of Malta and The Malta Independent say murder suspect Roderick Cassar vowed revenge over his wife's supposed affair. He believed Bernice Cassar was having an affair with a work colleague.

In-Nazzjon says the government is continuing to refuse to reimburse consumers the full amount of money 'stolen' through overbilling of water and electricity since 2014.