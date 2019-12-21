The following are the main stories in Saturday’s front pages.

Times of Malta says Keith Schembri, the prime minister’s former chief of staff, on Friday resigned from the Labour Party. In another story, the newspaper says the “full revival” of St Luke’s Hospital could soon see the light of day after Steward Health Care finally submitted a development application for the long-awaited revamp.

The Malta Independent also leads with Mr Schembri’s resignation from the Labour Party.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that the people should know who is putting the national interest first and foremost.

L-Orizzont leads with journalist Ivan Camilleri’s dismissal from Allied Newspapers.