The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with the resignation of Labour MP Silvio Grixti after a police investigation of potentially fraudulent certificates.

In other stories, Times of Malta quotes Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of public health, saying the majority of those diagnosed with COVID-19 show only mild symptoms.

The Malta Independent says that Air Malta has settled 88% of refund requests after travel was cancelled because of COVID-19. It also says that the suspected bomb supplier in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case has been denied bail.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying Robert Abela's government is in collapse after an MP resigned and another said he would not seek re-election. It also gives prominence to calls for more government transparency in the way decisions on COVID-19 are being taken.

L-orizzont gives prominence to a woman's testimony in court on how she used to be beaten up by her husband, who spent their money on women and entertainment. The newspaper also reports that Labour MP Silvio Grixti has resigned.