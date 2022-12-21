The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with a decision by the European Court of Human Rights which found Malta responsible for breaching the rights of a 23-year-old Bangladeshi journalist whose asylum request was rejected.

It also reports that road deaths are to be investigated by a new safety commission.

The Malta Independent features a survey showing that 68% of people oppose abortion when the mother's life is not at risk. It also reports that residents at Hal Farruġ fear for their safety because of aviation fuel storage tanks recently built nearby.

In-Nazzjon's front page carries individual pictures of every Labour MP and says the prime minister is restricting them from freely expressing their views on abortion.

In-Nazzjon interviews LSE Claire Mallia, who won the Worker of the Year award. It also focuses on the inauguration of a catery and plans to improve cat adoptions.