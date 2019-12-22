The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia risked being totally derailed as Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned state-witness in the case, was caught moving key evidence from his house at the time of his arrest. In another story, the newspaper says that a missing link between genes whose mutation causes ALS has been identified by a team of researchers at the University of Malta, in a discovery that could lead to treatment of the fatal neuromuscular disease.

MaltaToday says that Yorgen Fenech paid a €24,000 bill at the Mayo Clinic for the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to sources who question how Mr Schembri’s lost phone had not been found when the Malta Security Services usually located lost phones within an hour.

Illum gives details about Labour leadership contestant Chris Fearne’s planned reshuffle.

It-Torċa says that rental fees have started to go down.

Kullħadd says that Egrant testimony showed how the witnesses blamed each other.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that Malta was in a crisis for which the government was to blame.