The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with the soaring number of new COVID-19 cases, which on Tuesday reached the second-highest daily number. It also reports that criminal proceedings against former EU Commissioner John Dalli were postponed again.

The Malta Independent says bookings for travel have dried up as a result of COVID-19, but domestic holiday accommodation is doing well.

MaltaToday observes how civil servants have kept silent about their role in the Caruana-Bogdanovic scandal.

In-Nazzjon says the government is 'collapsing in criminality' and the prime minister is being weak with the strong and strong with the weak.

L-orizzont reports that the General Workers' Union has been granted funds for research on the impact of COVID-19 on the workers.