The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how local authorities are trying to establish whether a woman by the name of Rita Camilleri, who was gunned down in a mass shooting in Canada over the weekend, was a Maltese citizen.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports that local mushrooms are under threat as the few farms that produce them could close down soon due to the rising cost of compost and transport.

The Malta Independent leads with news that a transport safety commission is being set up to investigate road deaths and traffic fines.

Separately, NGOs who want to sell recreational cannabis will start being registered as of next February.

In-Nazzjon leads its front with a photo of PL MP Cyrus Engerer, headlined Cyrus Engerer 'policing' PL MPs and ministers.

L-orizzont reports on the government's plans to reduce traffic fatalities, while it separately publishes an article on increased vandalism of vehicles.