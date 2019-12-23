The following are the main stories in Monday’s front pages.

Times of Malta says shoppers made a cautious return to Valletta in the run up to Christmas after protests and political unrest disrupted regular business activity in the capital.

The newspaper also reports that Nexia BT accountant Karl Cini himself wrote the text for a document Mossack Fonseca sent to the media as proof of Egrant’s ownership.

The Malta Independent leads with an impassioned plea for the public to dig deep this Christmas and give charitable donations to L-Istrina. It also runs a story about an online petition in support of embattled police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying the Nationalist Party wanted to give people hope that Malta could pull itself out of the mire of corruption.

L-Orizzont leads without going Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying the Labour leadership race had not split the party.