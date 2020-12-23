These are the stories making headlines in local newspapers this Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that doctors want a blanket ban on all UK-Malta flights, saying that the risk of allowing even a single person infected with a more contagious strain of COVID-19 is too great.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that 40 cabin crew working for Malta Air are to be made redundant.

Malta Today leads with Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, who said his political rival Robert Abela lacked the political and moral strength to act promptly against junior minister Rosianne Cutajar. Cutajar was exposed as having taken a €46,500 commission from a property sale to Yorgen Fenech.

The Malta Independent leads with news that a man accused of making the bomb that killed 259 people in the 1988 Lockerbie case had flown to Malta in preparation for the attack.

L-Orizzont reports that the General Workers Union is contesting claims made by Malta Air about an industrial dispute concerning cabin crew. The union made several proposals to avoid staff redundancies, the paper writes.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to PN leader Bernard Grech. Its most prominent story focuses on Grech’s visit to a shelter for victims of domestic violence, where he gave residents presents and noted that anyone could be an abuse victim. The paper’s second front-page story focuses on Grech’s criticism of Robert Abela as being afraid of making a decision about Rosianne Cutajar.