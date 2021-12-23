The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Most of the newspapers lead with Justyne Caruana's resignation from the post of Education Minister in the wake of a scandal over the award of a contract to a close friend. Caruana also said she would take a report by the Standards Commissioner to court, but she would not seek re-election.

The papers also give prominence to the record number of COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, and pressure growing on Mater Dei Hospital.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports on the US State Department's travel ban on Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi over corruption.

The Malta Independent quotes Bank of Valletta chairman Gordon Cordina as saying that a €26m fine imposed on the bank by the FIAU last week was justified, and processes to prevent money laundering had been introduced immediately.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the PN could be the stable alternative government for Malta that would not be distracted by corruption and irregularities.

L-orizzont carries comments by Rosanne Camilleri, winner of the worker of the year award, about the importance of primary health care. It also reports that a worker from Gambia who was tragically killed in an occupational accident at Has-Saptan on Wednesday was a well-loved father-of-five.