The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that two 12-year-old pupils at a state school have been suspended after they allegedly sexually assaulted a girl of 11 in class.

It also reports that a new soup kitchen is to open in January to provide meals to vulnerable people, as a response to the cost-of-living crisis hitting low-income families.

The Malta Independent leads with data showing that 92 per cent of workers in Malta feel dependent on technology for daily work.

It separately reports that the word 'dangerous' could be removed from a proposed dog breeding list.

In-Nazzjon alleges that the PL parliamentary group is angry at the way Randolph Debattista was elected to parliament.

L-orizzont leads its front page with news that Gozo business operators are feeling optimistic during the festive season.