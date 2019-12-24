These are the main stories featured in Tuesday’s newspapers, Christmas Eve.

Times of Malta leads with the latest revelations which emerged from court during the compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech, whereby it transpired that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri refused to give the passwords of his email and iCloud accounts to the police. The secondary story is about the nationwide power cut which happened on Monday morning, while a photo of the collapsed church roof in St Julian’s also features on the front page.

The Malta Independent also reports on court proceedings against Mr Fenech who was denied bail. It says saying that Mr Schembri’s mobile phone had not yet been recovered by the police and that the latter had failed to seal his office at Auberge de Castille immediately after his arrest. The secondary story is about the construction of a bridge in Wied Qirda, in the limits of Żebbuġ.

In-Nazzjon reports that the police only raided Yorgen Fenech’s office at Castille a week and a half after he had been arrested. It also reports on the power blackout and preparations for the Caritas Christmas Day lunch for the lonely and the poor, saying hundreds were expected to attend.

L-Orizzont highlights the plight experienced during this time of year by children at the Ursoline Sisters Creche who are not together with their family. It also reports on court proceedings against Mr Fenech quoting chief investigator Keith Arnaud saying the probe had “many loose ends”. It also carries a teaser of a story inside, on an 18-month baby boy who allegedly died of hunger due to complications caused by a vegan diet.