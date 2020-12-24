These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the government is scrambling to talk to airlines about maintaining their Malta connections, amid concerns that many flight routes which have been cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic are at longer-term risk.

The newspaper also notes that the pandemic’s death toll has passed 200, following five further deaths announced on Wednesday.

The Malta Independent reports on the story of a nine-year-old girl with a serious eye condition which has required her to visit the UK 70 times for medical treatment.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to news that trade has picked up briskly over the Christmas period, according to the Chamber of SMEs. The newspaper also writes that 55 people will be vaccinated on Sunday, the day when Malta’s vaccination programme is scheduled to begin.

In-Nazzjon leads with an appeal made by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci to be cautious over the holiday period to avoid further spreading the virus.