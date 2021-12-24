The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All of Malta’s newspapers lead with reports on the record number of positive COVID-19 cases which hit 733 on Thursday.

The reports also delve into a suite of new measures announced by the government to try and contain the spread over the holiday season.

Times of Malta also reports how the head of the civil service is looking into whether action should be taken against the education ministry’s top official following an ethics probe into a controversial contract that was awarded to the former minister’s close friend.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on how two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been found by Mater Dei Hospital's genetics lab

In-Nazzjon quotes the Nationalist Party saying Prime Minister Robert Abela has not given the country peace of mind over the holiday season as coronavirus cases spiral to new heights.

L-orizzont leads with a report on an absent father who allegedly raped his nine-year-old daughter the first day he met her.