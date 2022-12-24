These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that police received twice as many domestic violence reports every day in the weeks after Bernice Cassar was murdered. Cassar’s estranged husband has been charged with that crime.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that stocks of antibiotics syrups for children are running low, with Malta being one of many EU countries to be suffering from a shortage.

The Malta Independent reports the Transport Minister saying that public transport use was up 15 per cent last month.

The newspaper also reports that Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo is still ignoring questions about the cost of a sponsorship deal between Visit Malta and football behemoth Manchester United.

L-Orizzont leads with the story of a woman who spent 22 years waiting for a liver donation. The newspaper also quotes the director of a local soup kitchen saying that the number of people seeking help is on the rise.

In-Nazzjon leads with a feature about a group of Maltese volunteers in Ghana whose help “was described as a gift from above”.

The newspaper also runs the testimony of a woman who says that Christmas is a dark period for her ever since she had an abortion at this time of the year.