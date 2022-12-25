The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the Maltese people are at a greater risk of developing ALS and the cause may be the islanders’ genetic insularity, according to a five-year study. It also reports that restaurants may see business rise above pre-Covid levels this Christmas.

MaltaToday says 2022 was the year that women rose to the fore.

It-Torċa takes a look ahead at Malta assuming a seat on the UN Security Council on January 1. It asks what principles and values the country will apply.

KullĦadd reports that the tourism sector is reporting brisk business.

Illum recounts the story of a victim of domestic violence along with a warning that unless things change, Bernice Cassar (who was allegedly shot by her husband) would not be the last victim.