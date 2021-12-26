The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that 480 flights scheduled to operate to and from Malta in the coming weeks have been cancelled as passengers grow wary of travel in the face of a COVID-19 resurgence.

In another story, reports about how a man receives candles from the soup kitchen where he is fed as he has no electricity at home.

Malta Today dedicates its front page to the COVID-19 pandemic, describing 2021 as “the year of the new normal”.

Illum says that 2021 was the year that brought one blow after another.

It-Torċa speaks to the Police Officers' Union who says policemen cannot continue to be denied the right to strike.

Kullħadd leads with an article on acquisitions made in 2021.