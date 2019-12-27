The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

All newspapers in Malta cover on their front pages the death of a seven-year-old boy in a quarry at Ta’ Kandja, Siġġiewi, where he was crushed by a bulldozer.

Times of Malta also says Yorgen Fenech was one of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s guests of honour at a party held at the Prime Minister’s official Girgenti residence last February, where he gifted him fine wine worth thousands of euros.

L-Orizzont quotes magistrate Joseph Mifsud warning against people’s judgements on cases in front of the courts.

The Malta Independent says the civil society group Repubblika has filed a police report over businessman Yorgen Fenech’s reported €20,000 watch gift to the Prime Minister.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s donation to l-Istrina.