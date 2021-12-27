These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an exclusive report on the fate of young men facing terrorism charges as a result of the El Hiblu saga.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the death of archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday aged 90.

The Malta Independent reports that around 20 per cent of local football players say they have been approached to fix a match.

L-Orizzont leads with a maritime researcher’s call for more discussion about fish conservation and protection. The newspaper also writes that an unmasked man was arrested in Valletta after he refused to give his details to the police.

In-Nazzjon leads with Caritas distributing 800 meals to 275 households across Malta on Christmas and reports that a traditional procession of baby Jesus on Christmas Eve went on as planned. The newspaper also writes that top education ministry official Frank Fabri has not yet resigned, despite facing an internal probe.