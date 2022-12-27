The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says no fireworks will light up the sky over Valletta as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve this year as the tourism ministry has decided to sponsor a display in Mellieħa instead.

In another story, the newspaper says three children relocated from their home on Christmas Day amid claims of mistreatment are being assessed by child protection services.

The Malta Independent says the heritage watchdog has objected to a proposed 17-apartment extension for an old Sliema building.

L-Orizzont says 70% of the Maltese are in favour of European Union measures in response to the Ukraine war.

In-Nazzjon leads with the blizzard and storms in the US and Canada.