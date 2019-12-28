These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on testimony given by relatives of Daphne Caruana Galizia to a public inquiry looking into the circumstances of her death. One of Ms Caruana Galizia’s sons, Paul, told the inquiry that the executive branch had caused risks to his mother’s life.

In a second story, the newspaper highlights news that Joseph Muscat was named ‘person of the year’ for corruption and organised crime by an international consortium of journalists.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Caruana Galizia inquiry testimony, choosing to highlight remarks by her sister Corinne Vella that reports linking Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder to fuel smuggling was intended to derail the investigation.

The newspaper also highlights concerns by the retail and trade sector about Christmas season sales, which they say were slower than usual.

L-Orizzont also leads with the Caruana Galizia inquiry, with the headline noting how Daphne felt “more alone than ever” following the 2017 general election.

The newspaper also gives front page prominence to news that Saturday marks 42 years since Karin Grech was killed.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to prime minister Joseph Muscat’s decision to go abroad to Dubai “in the midst of a political crisis”.

The Caruana Galizia inquiry also makes the front page, with the newspaper noting how one of her sons recalled how Ms Caruana Galizia was “always in the government’s sights”.